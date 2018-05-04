Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Car jacking: Armed youths strike at Rocky Hospital

Steph Allen
by
4th May 2018 1:23 PM

POLICE are investigating a attempted car-jacking that happened at Rockhampton Hospital car park on Wednesday night.

The group of three approached a woman returning to her car shortly after 9pm.

The three young "kids”, in hoodies pulled up to their eyes, came up to either side of the car with "30cm long knives” and told the woman to collect her possessions and step out.

The woman complied with the thieves' demands and phoned police.

However, the three youths were said to have struggled with the parking brake and after numerous attempts of driving off, fled the scene empty-handed.

"The lighting was fine,” Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot said about the safety of the area.

"The area is used quite extensively by members of the public; both patients and people who work at hospital.”

Rockhampton police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police are calling on witnesses to come forward, including a female who was seen walking towards the hospital at the time wearing orange coloured top.

armed robbery car theft rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Ergon accused of overcharging 1100 large regional businesses

    Ergon accused of overcharging 1100 large regional businesses

    Breaking Queensland Competition Authority launches investigation into Ergon.

    • 4th May 2018 11:46 AM
    Neighbours from hell move out, trailer trash moves in

    premium_icon Neighbours from hell move out, trailer trash moves in

    News A clean up crew was spotted cleaning up the carnage in Gracemere.

    • 4th May 2018 12:51 PM
    Exclusive brands land on coast at new luxe clothing store

    premium_icon Exclusive brands land on coast at new luxe clothing store

    Business SNEAK PEEK: High-end clothing store gives CQ fashion scene an edge

    'They've run riot': Gracemere family's neighbours from hell

    premium_icon 'They've run riot': Gracemere family's neighbours from hell

    News Home owner fed up with living next door to trail of rubbish

    Local Partners