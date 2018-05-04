Car jacking: Armed youths strike at Rocky Hospital

POLICE are investigating a attempted car-jacking that happened at Rockhampton Hospital car park on Wednesday night.

The group of three approached a woman returning to her car shortly after 9pm.

The three young "kids”, in hoodies pulled up to their eyes, came up to either side of the car with "30cm long knives” and told the woman to collect her possessions and step out.

The woman complied with the thieves' demands and phoned police.

However, the three youths were said to have struggled with the parking brake and after numerous attempts of driving off, fled the scene empty-handed.

"The lighting was fine,” Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot said about the safety of the area.

"The area is used quite extensively by members of the public; both patients and people who work at hospital.”

Rockhampton police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police are calling on witnesses to come forward, including a female who was seen walking towards the hospital at the time wearing orange coloured top.