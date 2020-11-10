Menu
Police were called to a firey crash involving two vehicles at Emu Park this evening. FILE PHOTO.
Car on fire after Emu Park crash

Darryn Nufer
10th Nov 2020 7:53 PM
A CAR was on fire after a crash at Emu Park this evening.

Emergency services crews were called to a two-vehicle smash at the corner of Hill and Fountain streets about 6.14pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said one of the vehicles caught alight after the collision.

The QPS spokesman said one person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The QPS spokesman said police had the roadway cleared at 7.10pm.

