Car on fire after Emu Park crash
A CAR was on fire after a crash at Emu Park this evening.
Emergency services crews were called to a two-vehicle smash at the corner of Hill and Fountain streets about 6.14pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said one of the vehicles caught alight after the collision.
The QPS spokesman said one person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The QPS spokesman said police had the roadway cleared at 7.10pm.