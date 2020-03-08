Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
News

Car on fire blocked Bruce Highway north of Mackay

Rainee Shepperson
8th Mar 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 7:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1pm: Both lanes of traffic are now moving after a single vehicle crash blocked the Bruce Highway today.

A vehicle was on fire near Mt Ossa Road.

Firefighters put out the blaze about 11am.

EARLIER:

POLICE are at the scene of a single vehicle crash near Kuttabul.

The car is currently on fire.

Both lanes are blocked to traffic near Mt Ossa Road on the Bruce Highway.

Police were called to the scene of the fire about 10am.

Traffic was stopped in both directions after a vehicle caught fire on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday morning. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
Traffic was stopped in both directions after a vehicle caught fire on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday morning. Picture: Tyler Beazley.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said he understood there was no one in the vehicle.

Fire crews are en route to the site but the vehicle is still alight.

Motorists are urged to take caution in the area and expect delays.

bruce highway crash kuttabul fire mackay car fire mackay crash mt ossa crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: ’This is probably one of the best feelings going’

        premium_icon WATCH: ’This is probably one of the best feelings going’

        Sport Rockhampton Wolverines cap incredible debut season with the ultimate prize.

        Revealed: How you can be next to receive Stockland funding

        premium_icon Revealed: How you can be next to receive Stockland funding

        News Major retail group is encouraging Central Queensland’s not-for-profit organisations...

        Gallery: Rocky’s party people dance the week away

        premium_icon Gallery: Rocky’s party people dance the week away

        News Were you spotted out on the town over the weekend? Relive your memories inside.

        Apprentice caught drink driving

        premium_icon Apprentice caught drink driving

        News A CAPRICORN Coast apprentice’s limited traffic history stood him in good stead...