Crash near Clifford Gardens
News

Car overturns in collision outside city shopping centre

Tara Miko
by
14th Feb 2019 10:26 AM
TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned in a collision outside a shopping centre in Toowoomba this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Anzac Ave and James St outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre about 9.30am with reports a car and a truck had collided.

The smaller car had overturned in the collision, resting on its roof when crews arrived on scene.

A vehicle was flipped on its roof in a collision outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre in Toowoomba.
A vehicle was flipped on its roof in a collision outside Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre in Toowoomba. Neville Madsen

The Queensland Ambulance Service including a critical care paramedic assessed three people at the scene, with one person reporting no injuries.

Two others, a man and a woman, suffered minor injuries and were transported to Toowoomba Hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked with tow truck operators to right the smaller black vehicle and contain a fuel spill.

Toowoomba Chronicle

