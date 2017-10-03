Car park woes hurt Yeppoon businesses

LIVINGSTONE Shire councillors will today discuss introducing increased regulated parking in Yeppoon's CBD.

Councillor Glenda Mather's notice of motion, to be addressed at this morning's council meeting, says the matter needs to be tackled as a priority.

"Due to the severe financial impact the lack of regulated parking is having on traders in the Yeppoon CBD and foreshore, council identifies this as a property issue and have staff advance the necessary processes to completion as a matter of urgency,” her motion reads.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin yesterday, Cr Mather said traders were hurting as work was undertaken on major developments, such as the lagoon foreshore.

PRIORITY: Councillor Glenda Mather wants CBD parking tackled now. Contributed RCC

"We have got a lot of activity at the best of times but because we have so many workers there at the moment, they are taking up a lot of the parks,” Cr Mather said.

She said this was forcing tourists to drive around to find a park and if they couldn't find one, they were often driving on.

With traders hurting, CrMather said the area couldn't afford to see any more businesses forced toclose.

She said previous surveys and feedback showed businesses backed the move, which was something that had been discussed before but never progressed.

"We need this to happen yesterday,” Cr Mather said.

"This process will take time but we need to proceed as fast as we can. Businesses have suffered enough.

"They still have all their rates, insurance and staff to pay.

"We need to give all the help we can.”

She is advocating for a range of regulated parking measures, with short stays of 15 minutes and longer stays of one to two hours.

She hasn't ruled out considering paid parking down the track if the introduced regulations fail to address the issue.

Meanwhile, councillors will be provided an update in a closed session on discussions held with Keppel Bay Sailing Club regarding issues affecting use of the area adjacent to their property for sailing regattas.

Other items on the agenda include the shire's local disaster management plan, Werribee Rd and Doonside Rd bridges and the projects to put forward for the 2017- 19 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.