Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
Car ploughs into protesters in New York City
News

Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

12th Dec 2020 8:40 AM

A car has crashed into a crowd of protesters in New York City.

Footage from the scene, filmed by a bystander known as Ben C, shows the Manhattan East Side intersection swarming with police and stretchers being wheeled in.

CBS New York reports six people were injured and have been taken to local hospitals.

Witness Dina Regine filmed one person being arrested at the scene after the collision.

 

 

 

The New York City Police Department asked people to avoid the area "due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians" just after 4pm on Friday.

 

 

 

The protest was being held in solidarity with those on a hunger strike at an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Originally published as Car ploughs into protesters in NYC

More Stories

Show More
america crash editors picks nyc pedestrians protesters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Rigged election a farce’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Rigged election a farce’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Rocky-trained horses to take on big races in Brisbane

        Premium Content Rocky-trained horses to take on big races in Brisbane

        Horses Quartet to race at Eagle Farm’s Summer Racing Carnival.

        Glenmore School besties begin side hustle

        Premium Content Glenmore School besties begin side hustle

        Music Crowds prepare to hit the Criterion dance floor on December 19

        Woman was ‘helping teen’ when busted disqualified driving

        Premium Content Woman was ‘helping teen’ when busted disqualified driving

        Crime A woman with an appalling traffic history for driving while disqualified has...