The Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene after a vehicle hit a tree on Southern Downs Daily Telegraph

FOUR people were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital after a vehicle hit a tree on Carniel Lane at Passchendaele at 4.55am Saturday.

Two of the injured were airlifted to major hospitals on Saturday with back and leg injuries.

With another airlift early Sunday, RACQ LifeFlight transported a total of three people from Stanthorpe to major hospitals at the weekend.