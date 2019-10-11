Extinction Rebellion: Car protester cops fine, towing fee

Todd Dent, 40, is pictured on the passenger side of the car. He has been fined $1000 for his actions. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Todd Dent, 40, is pictured on the passenger side of the car. He has been fined $1000 for his actions. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

A PROTESTER who was locked onto a station wagon with serial protester Eric Herbert has been fined $1000 and ordered to pay restitution for the cost to police of towing the car.

Todd Dent, 40, had his arms through a metal tube, inside the car, which was blocking traffic in the middle of Margaret and William Sts in Brisbane early yesterday.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Josh Kelly, told Brisbane Magistrates Court police had to push the vehicle onto a footpath, to free up the road.

He said Dent 's actions upset members of the public.

Dent, a Sunshine Coast carpenter, pleaded guilty to causing an obstruction to traffic, public nuisance and breach of his previous bail condition not to enter Brisbane CBD.

Sgt Kelly asked for restitution of $699, to compensate police for having the vehicle towed, but Dent's defence lawyer asked that he only be ordered to pay a share of the cost.

After being told another person was locked onto the car, Magistrate Judith Daley ordered Dent pay $350 restitution.

Todd Dent, 40, is pictured on the passenger side of the car. He has been fined $1000 for his actions. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Ms Daley took into account Dent had spent two days in the Watchhouse, but also that he had a previous conviction for contravening a police direction.

She said he had disobeyed his bail condition and had caused disruption to traffic.

She fined him $1000 and recorded a conviction.

Dent was one of 18 protesters, including Eric Herbert, who spent the night in the Brisbane Watchhouse and were due to appear in court today.