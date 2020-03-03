Car regos to be ripped up over airbag recall drama

Car brands have issued recall notices for thousands of vehicles carrying Takata airbags. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

DOZENS of Queensland motorists with Takata airbags in their vehicles could have their rego ripped up in just weeks.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has sent letters to about 60 vehicle owners, warning them that their registration will be cancelled in 28 days unless they replace their airbags.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the drivers must contact their dealer or manufacturer immediately to have the airbags replaced.

"Every trip in one of these vehicles is putting their life and the lives of others at risk," he said.

"We don't want to cancel registrations, but these owners have had fair warning and we will act to ensure the safety of motorists."

RACQ spokesman Paul Turner urged motorists to act promptly on the notice.

"You can't afford to put this off any longer," he said.

"You're not only putting your own life at risk, but also the lives of your passengers.

"We don't want to see anyone's registration cancelled due to ignoring such a vital safety recall notice given how easy it is to have rectified."

In late 2018, more than 325,000 vehicles were yet to have faulty Takata airbags replaced. The Federal Government issued a mandatory recall of the airbags about two years ago.

TMR says if the registration is cancelled, the remaining portion of the registration fees will be refunded.

Brands hit by the Takata airbag recall include Mitsubishi, Honda, BMW, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler, Audi, Citroen, Ford Australia, GM Holden, Jaguar Land Rover, Jeep, Volkswagen, Tesla, Skoda, Mercedes Benz and McLaren.

In January, older Toyota, Mazda and Suzuki models were added to the list of vehicles with safety issues.

The companies have issued voluntary recalls for more than 18,000 cars built between 1996 and 1999.