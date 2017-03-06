Car rips NBN box from ground in single-vehicle crash

NBN box knocked over by a car on Bolsover Street.

UPDATE, 4.30PM: TECHNICIANS are working to repair a damaged NBN Co box after a car tore it from the ground this afternoon.

An NBN Co spokeswoman said only five services were affected due to the Bolsover St node incident, and technicians would either repair or replace the box.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman earlier said they were called to the single-vehicle crash about 1.20pm.

Upon arrival, the driver was out of the vehicle and being assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The incident occurred on Bolsover St this afternoon about 1.20pm.

Telstra technicians contracted by nbn Co were on site, and the National Broadband Network have been contacted for further information on the impact of the crash.

The Queensland Police Service were also on scene.

Exposed wires lay on the ground and the box was taped off.

The QFES spokesman said one crew searched and assessed the area to make sure it was safe, before they left about 2.20pm.

The vehicle was towed away from the scene.

