A MAN was taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash last night that resulted in one vehicle rolling over.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reports they where called to the crash scene at 7.19pm where three males were assessed - two were uninjured.

The third male sustained cuts and abrasions and was transported from the crash scene on the corner of Gladstone Rd and Lawrence St, Biloela, to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.