A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.

A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.

PARAMEDICS responded to a crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Road on Sunday afternoon.

They were called to the single vehicle rollover at Mackenzie River at 1.10pm.

One patient was assessed at the scene before being transported to Dysart Hospital in a stable condition.

This is the second car accident on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd in the past week.

A Blackwater man was killed in a single car crash last Wednesday after his car hit a tree.