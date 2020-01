A car rolled down an embankment in North Rockhampton on Thursday night.

7.05PM: EMERGENCY service crews are on the scene of an accident in North Rockhampton where a car has rolled into a ditch.

A police spokeswoman said authorities took the call at 7.05pm.

Initial reports suggested the woman driving the vehicle had not sustained any major injuries.