Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Car runs into grass fire, Bruce Hwy delays expected

Michelle Gately
25th Oct 2018 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

11AM: TRAFFIC is being controlled on the Bruce Hwy north of Rockhampton after a vehicle ran off the road, into a grass fire.

Emergency services crews are rushing to the scene, 65km north of Rockhampton, where a vehicle towing a trailer has run off the road.

Initial reports suggest the vehicle clipped the rear of a truck while driving through heavy smoke as the result of ongoing grass fires in the area.

It is understood the driver lost the steering and ran off the road, where the vehicle is understood to have been consumed by the fire.

The 75-year-old driver and a dog in the vehicle are understood to have safely made it out of the vehicle and are being examined for minor injuries.

