A CAR crashed into a tree at Farnborough this morning, leaving one young woman in shock.

The 18-year-old driver reportedly crashed into a tree on Farnborough Rd at about 9.55am.

The young driver was out of the car when police arrived and according to a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service had no obvious sings of injury.

Queensland Ambulance Service has assessed the driver at the scene.

She did not require transport to the hospital.