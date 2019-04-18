Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Car runs off road after possible three car crash

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th Apr 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

10.45AM: ONE care is believed to have run a 'considerable' distance off the road after a three car crash south of Marmor.

It is understood that Queensland Ambulance received multiple calls informing them that a car had crossed into the path of oncoming traffic before running down an embankment and coming to a stop in a paddock.

Emergency services are responding to the incident which occurred at the intersection of Bills Rd and the Bruce Highway, 1km south of Marmor, around 10.25am.

There are reports that one of the vehicles involved is no longer at the scene of the crash.

QAS is believed to be treating a male patient for shock.

10.30AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance are responding to reports of a three vehicle crash south of Marmor.

It is believed that three cars were involved in the crash at the intersection of Bills Road and the Bruce Highway around 10.25am.

One car is believed to have left the scene already.

Emergency services are responding to the crash, where they are treating one male patient who is reportedly in shock.

No more details are know at this stage.

bruce highway crash marmor qas ambulance qps tmbcrash tmbtraffic
