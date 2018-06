A one-year-old boy is being transported to hospital.

A one-year-old boy is being transported to hospital. File

9.20am: Emergency services are treating a one-year-old boy after he was run over by a car in a driveway at Gracemere.

The accident happened around 9.05am. It's believed the vehicle backed over the toddler at low speed.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on scene

Initial reports indicate minor facial injuries however the child will be given a full assessment at Rockhampton Hospital.

More to follow.