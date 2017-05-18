19°
Car smashes into Rocky home two women rushed to hospital

Matty Holdsworth
| 18th May 2017 9:19 AM Updated: 9:43 AM
Emergency services inspect damage to a house after a car crash on Stanley Street.
Emergency services inspect damage to a house after a car crash on Stanley Street.

9AM: A CAR has smashed into a home on George Lane, landing one elderly woman in the Rockhampton Hospital.

Two vehicles collided about 8.20am and it appears a car was T-boned, has come off the road and crashed into the lower-storey of the house.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two female patients were transported to the Rockhampton Hospital.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

They said an elderly woman has suffered minor injuries, but was in a stable condition.

The second patient, a female whose age is unknown, was transported in a stable condition, but will be assessed at hospital as she has a pre-existing medical condition.

Police are detouring traffic, but there appears to be minimal delays.

A tow truck has arrived on scene.

