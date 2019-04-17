Menu
Car crash at IGA West Ipswich.
Car smashes bollard, IGA entrance at Ipswich shopping centre

Ashleigh Howarth
by
17th Apr 2019 4:26 PM
AN ELDERLY man was taken to hospital this afternoon after crashing his car at an Ipswich shopping centre.

The car ran over a bollard and crashed into the doors at the IGA in West Ipswich just before 4pm.

A panel of glass at the bottom of the main entry was damaged, but did not shatter.

It is not yet clear if a medical incident is to blame for the accident.

Three fire trucks, one ambulance and three tow trucks attended the scene.

The male patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

