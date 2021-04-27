Car smashes through newsagent’s wall at shopping centre
Emergency services responded to a report a car had crashed through the wall of the newsagency at Northside Plaza, sending glass flying about 11.45am Tuesday.
It was reported the elderly female driver had left the vehicle and proceeded with her shopping, without realising her white Kia had overshot the disabled car parking space.
Ambulance services attended to the lady on scene, where the window was boarded up.
The shop front was closed as staff surveyed the damage to the wall behind the front counter.