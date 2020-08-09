Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car collided with a pole in West Rockhampton last night.
A car collided with a pole in West Rockhampton last night.
News

Car spotted doing burnouts minutes before loud bang

kaitlyn smith
9th Aug 2020 12:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS on Saturday evening attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Hunter St, West Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm after the driver reportedly lost control, colliding with a light pole.

It is understood witnesses had earlier reported the vehicle to be speeding and performing burnouts in the residential area.

A male in his early 20s was assessed on scene, though declined transport to hospital.

QPS also attended the scene and spoke with the driver.

car into light pole regional traffic accidents single vehicle crash west rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swans disappointment over game against undermanned Panthers

        Premium Content Swans disappointment over game against undermanned Panthers

        AFL GALLERY: Reigning champions continue their dominance in AFL Capricornia competition.

        Alleged wounding by mate lands man in hospital

        Premium Content Alleged wounding by mate lands man in hospital

        News A weapon was reportedly brandished during a minor physical dispute.

        Vehicle collides with traffic island in North Rocky

        Premium Content Vehicle collides with traffic island in North Rocky

        News The after-dark crash resulted in a significantly damaged vehicle.

        Man suffers internal injuries in late-night rollover

        Premium Content Man suffers internal injuries in late-night rollover

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to crash around 11.30pm last night.