Car spotted doing burnouts minutes before loud bang
PARAMEDICS on Saturday evening attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Hunter St, West Rockhampton.
The incident occurred around 10.30pm after the driver reportedly lost control, colliding with a light pole.
It is understood witnesses had earlier reported the vehicle to be speeding and performing burnouts in the residential area.
A male in his early 20s was assessed on scene, though declined transport to hospital.
QPS also attended the scene and spoke with the driver.