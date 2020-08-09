Car spotted doing burnouts minutes before loud bang

A car collided with a pole in West Rockhampton last night.

PARAMEDICS on Saturday evening attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Hunter St, West Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm after the driver reportedly lost control, colliding with a light pole.

It is understood witnesses had earlier reported the vehicle to be speeding and performing burnouts in the residential area.

A male in his early 20s was assessed on scene, though declined transport to hospital.

QPS also attended the scene and spoke with the driver.