BREAKING 10.20AM: POLICE are hunting for a vehicle allegedly travelling dangerously in the Rockhampton region.

Reports indicate police are searching for a grey Lexus and its driver, which were this morning spotted travelling in excess of 100km/hr and on the wrong side of the road, on Upper Dawson Road.

The vehicle was heading south.

It is unclear if the vehicle is stolen.