Car stolen from local towing yard overnight

A CAR was stolen and property was damaged in a break and enter at a local business overnight.

It is understood that a person or persons broke into the towing yard at Fitzroy Towing in Parkhurst around 9.20am Friday night, stealing a car from the yard.

On the way out of the tow yard, around 15 minutes later, the car has collided with the front gate, reportedly causing extensive damage to the gate.

No other information is known at this time.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service said police are continuing to investigate the incident.