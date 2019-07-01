Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
News

Car stolen from Rocky home and set on fire

Steph Allen
by
1st Jul 2019 5:23 PM
FIRE crews attended the scene of a small car fire at Alton Downs this afternoon, which was reported stolen from a Kabra residence last night.

The "smouldering” grey 2007 Holden CRV was reported to emergency crews at Ridgelands Rd and Black Gin Creek Rd at 1.40pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the fire and stabilised the vehicle at 2.30pm.

Nobody has been charged.

Police are asking anyone with information or anyone who saw the vehicle within the area to contact them.

