Car stolen from Rocky home and set on fire

FIRE crews attended the scene of a small car fire at Alton Downs this afternoon, which was reported stolen from a Kabra residence last night.

The "smouldering” grey 2007 Holden CRV was reported to emergency crews at Ridgelands Rd and Black Gin Creek Rd at 1.40pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the fire and stabilised the vehicle at 2.30pm.

Nobody has been charged.

Police are asking anyone with information or anyone who saw the vehicle within the area to contact them.