Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic on the M1 this morning after two cars collided while heading northbound.
Traffic on the M1 this morning after two cars collided while heading northbound.
News

Car stuck in middle of M1 after crash

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAFFIC is slow moving on the M1 after two cars collided in the city's south.

Police and paramedics were called to the northbound lanes near exit 93 in Currumbin just before 8.30am.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene but no one was injured.

It was understood one of the cars blocked traffic because it was stuck "on the middle of the road" for some time.

Police are at the scene.

Traffic is heavy travelling north from Tugun up to Merrimac and from Coomera down to Molendinar.

More to come.

More Stories

crash m1 traffic delays

Top Stories

    Rocky's million dollar package for first home builders

    premium_icon Rocky's million dollar package for first home builders

    Property WHO will be eligible? Mayor Strelow pulls the cover off Council's 'mystery incentives'

    • 25th Jul 2019 9:32 AM
    Positive signs but it's reaching the 'scary' stage

    premium_icon Positive signs but it's reaching the 'scary' stage

    News Hamish fights hard for life

    • 25th Jul 2019 9:57 AM
    'Comical' criminal makes list of Australia's dumbest

    premium_icon 'Comical' criminal makes list of Australia's dumbest

    Crime But is he the only one to contending for the title?

    • 25th Jul 2019 9:43 AM
    Momentum building for long awaited Browne Park Stadium

    premium_icon Momentum building for long awaited Browne Park Stadium

    Politics The stadium plan has attracted the support of a powerful backer.