Emergency services called to reports of a car submerged off Mackay's Harbour Beach
News

Car submerged in ocean off Mackay’s Harbour Beach

Lillian Watkins
13th May 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:34 PM
Reports of a submerged car had emergency services rushing Mackay's Harbour Beach.

A police spokesman said the white Mitsubishi Triton was seen by a member of the public about 11.20am Thursday morning.

Police and Queensland Ambulance Service were in the area paramedics left after no one was confirmed to be in the vehicle.

The spokesman said the vehicle's owner indicated they had been fishing off the beach on Wednesday and had left the car there overnight.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle.

Mackay Daily Mercury

