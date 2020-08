Driving on the motorway

A VEHICLE has reportedly hit the structure of a house in Allenstown last night.

A two-vehicle crash was reported on Archer St, near Talford St, at 8.16pm.

Police media couldn’t confirm if the vehicle had hit the wall of the house.

Paramedics transported three patients to Rockhampton in a stable condition, a further two patients declined transport.