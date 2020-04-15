Car theft trend increases across the region Concerned resident speaks out after car gets written off

WRITTEN OFF: Koongal resident Rosanna Stitz was extremely distressed to find her stolen Mazda 3 written off.

AFTER callous thieves stole and wrote off her first car this week, a Rosanna Stitz has spoken out to create great community awareness about the rising number of car thefts in the region.

Around midnight on Monday night, Ms Stitz said her grey coloured Mazda 3 from her Koongal home on Thozet Rd, across from Mt Archer Primary School.

TERRIBLE SIGHT: Koongal resident Rosanna Stitz’s stolen Mazda 3 was badly damaged after it was stolen.

“The car was driven into another car on the premise before taking off and writing off another car (pictured, Blue) on Grimley St,” Ms Stitz said.

“It’s been advised that three people have then left my vehicle, one sustained head injuries and had to be carried away by the other culprits.

“Airbags were deployed and car was written off.”

Ms Stitz said she spoke with a gentleman at Menzies Towing who advised her that there were at least one to two cars being broken into or stolen daily at the moment – a number which has increased in recent times.

ANOTHER CASUALTY: Rosanna Stitz's stole Mazda3 collided with this blue Ford Falcon.

“I just thought that I would try and raise some awareness about what’s still going on around the streets right now as I would really like justice for my first car being stolen and being written off along with all other people who would be suffering through similar instances right now on top of everything else,” she said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said investigations were continuing into the theft of Ms Stitz’s vehicle and they presently had no suspects.

The recent statistics for unlawful use of motor vehicle crimes in the Rockhampton region show between mid-January and mid-April, 86 offences were recorded.

LAW-BREAKING TREND: This graph charts the growing number of unlawful use of vehicle crimes in the Rockhampton region over the last 20 years.

Looking at the historical statistics for the Rockhampton division, since 2005, the number of unlawful use of motor vehicle crimes had remained steady until 2016 when it began trending upwards.

On social media yesterday, Donna Wood reported that a yellow 2005 Ford Falcon ute had been stolen from Yeppoon.

She confirmed that police had located it at the Rockhampton Airport.

CRIME MAP: This is where unlawful use of vehicle crimes have been committed this year in the Rockhampton area.

In the Yeppoon region, the unlawful use of vehicle figures is even more dramatic with 382 offences recorded with a number of clusters noted to the north, west and south.

Looking more broadly at Capricornia’s unlawful use of vehicle statistics, they have risen from being below 300 in 2015 to around 500 in 2019.

CRIME PROBLEM: This graph charts the growing number of unlawful use of vehicle crimes in the Capricornia region over the last 20 years.

The Queensland Police Service was asked for comment on what they were doing to address this growing problem.