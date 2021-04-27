Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has pleaded guilty to driving a stolen car while disqualified by court order. His defence lawyer said he was under the influence of ice at the time.
A man has pleaded guilty to driving a stolen car while disqualified by court order. His defence lawyer said he was under the influence of ice at the time.
News

Car thief was on ice and ‘feeling psychotic’

Ross Irby
27th Apr 2021 8:30 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN caught with a stolen car admitted feeling psychotic at the time after using the drug ice.

Daniel Michael Paton, a disability pensioner, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Sadliers Crossing on February 7; and driving while disqualified.

No agreed facts of the case were read onto the public record by the police prosecution or the magistrate.

Defence barrister Terry Strong gave an indication of the case in his submission on penalty.

Mr Strong said although it was no excuse, Paton instructed that he was under the influence of ice at the time and, "says he was feeling psychotic".

"He took the car. It was a very opportunistic theft as the owner left the keys in it," Mr Strong said.

"Police pulled him over and he took off."

Mr Strong said he had a seriously disadvantaged upbringing, which included violence and alcoholism.

"He took to drinking at a very young age. His first drink at 10 and persistent drinking by 14," Mr Strong said.

Paton had previously battled heroin use and suffers complex psychological issues, the court heard.

"He suffered serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident when a fence paling went through his legs," Mr Strong said.

"He needs to get on the National Disability Insurance Scheme."

The court heard that Paton had spent 2 ½ months held in custody.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said he had a significant criminal history, taking up 19 pages.

She noted a doctor's report and Paton's letter of apology.

Paton was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month jail term, with immediate parole after time already served was taken into account.

disqualified driver ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court unlawful use of a motor vehicle
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Person injured in two-vehicle smash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Person injured in two-vehicle smash

        Breaking The crash occurred at an intersection in Biloela.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bring back the National Service

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bring back the National Service

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        LSC approves new Indigenous art installations

        Premium Content LSC approves new Indigenous art installations

        Council News But a local government regulation sparked a debate between the councillors.

        Aggressive man thrust pelvis at police outside Rocky pub

        Premium Content Aggressive man thrust pelvis at police outside Rocky pub

        Crime A drunk man told police to touch his genitals several times while he was being...