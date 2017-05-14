Car thieves leave vital evidence at torched car crime scene

BURNT OUT: This utility, allegedly stolen from Parkhurst, was dumped and set alight near the Rocky cricket grounds in Berserker.

FINGERPRINTS and a shoe print left at the scene of a car fire on Friday morning reportedly led police to two alleged offenders.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police have arrested a man and a woman following the torching of a stolen car in Berserker in the early hours of Friday morning.

The spokeswoman said sometime between 6.30pm Thursday and 2am Friday a vehicle was stolen from an Alexandra St, Parkhurst address.

"It was later located in Goodsall St, Berserker,” the spokeswoman said.

"Police were alerted to the fire by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 6.30am and did patrols of the area and contacted the owners.”

The Morning Bulletin understands that fingerprints left on the vehicle, a shoe print left at the scene and a review of CCTV footage led police to two suspects, who were arrested about 10.30am Friday.