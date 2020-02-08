Menu
A caravan has flipped onto it's side on the Ipswich Motorway.
Lanes blocked after caravan flips on motorway

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
8th Feb 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
UPDATE 2.40pm: TWO people have been assessed for injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on the Ipswich Motorway.

Initial reports suggested a car towing a caravan had flipped onto its side about 1.20pm, blocking two lanes of the motorway near the Progress Rd exit, but a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has since said only the caravan had flipped, not the vehicle.

"It seems very lucky," the spokesperson said.

The patients were assessed by ambulance crews on scene but did not require hospitalisation.

Initial: Emergency services are onscene and traffic is building westbound on the Ipwsich Motorway after a car towing a caravan flipped onto its side.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said reports a single-vehicle crash had taken place just before the Progress Rd exit came in about 1.20pm.

Initial reports suggest the two righthand lanes are currently blocked while police, ambulance and fire crews attend the incident.

