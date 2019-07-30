Car towing caravan lands on roof after Bruce Hwy rollover

1.25PM: ALL passengers have been accounted for following a single car rollover on the Bruce Highway.

The car, which was towing a caravan, rolled 15kms away from Marlborough at 12.50PM.

The car is said to be on its roof.

A 54-year-old female and a 72-year-old man self-extricated before paramedics arrived on scene.

According to reports from the scene neither passengers have any apparent injuries but will be assessed by paramedics as a precaution.

1PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway.

Multiple units from Rockhampton, Marlborough and St Lawrence are responding to the crash.

No more information is known at this stage.