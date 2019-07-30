Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Car towing caravan lands on roof after Bruce Hwy rollover

Maddelin McCosker
by
30th Jul 2019 1:27 PM
1.25PM: ALL passengers have been accounted for following a single car rollover on the Bruce Highway.

The car, which was towing a caravan, rolled 15kms away from Marlborough at 12.50PM.

The car is said to be on its roof.

A 54-year-old female and a 72-year-old man self-extricated before paramedics arrived on scene.

According to reports from the scene neither passengers have any apparent injuries but will be assessed by paramedics as a precaution.

1PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to single vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway.

Initial reports suggest the crash is 15km away from Marlborough on the Bruce Highway and a car towing a caravan has rolled.

Multiple units from Rockhampton, Marlborough and St Lawrence are responding to the crash.

No more information is known at this stage.

