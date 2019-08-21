Car with no engine or doors stolen

UNLIKELY CRIME: A car with no fuel was taken from an empty lot.

A WHITE 1976 Chevrolet utility with no doors or engine was stolen from a vacant block of land on Donovan Crescent, Dysart.

The car had no fuel at the time and did not have any number plates.

The offence took place between 12.01am on August 4 and 10am on August 20.

Police received information that a person took the car away from this location on a trailer.

After making enquiries, it has been determined that the vehicle was not moved or towed by local authorities.

Anyone who may have information about the current location of the stolen car or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police.