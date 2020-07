Paramedics attended a bus and caravan crash at the Gemfields.

PARAMEDICS attended the scene of a caravan and bus crash near Anakie today.

Eleven people were assessed after the accident on the Capricorn Hwy about 12.20pm near Anakie Sapphire Rd.

There were no major injuries and no one required further treatment, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.