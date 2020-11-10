Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman was seriously injured after her caravan was clipped by a passing truck on the Bruce Highway near Waverley Creek, St Lawrence. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
A woman was seriously injured after her caravan was clipped by a passing truck on the Bruce Highway near Waverley Creek, St Lawrence. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

'Horror' crash: Elderly woman in serious condition

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
10th Nov 2020 12:56 PM | Updated: 2:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.50PM: A WOMAN was lying under a caravan repairing a flat tyre off the Bruce Highway when her vehicle was hit by a passing truck. 

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the couple had pulled over near the Waverly Creek rest area, at St Lawrence, to fix the tyre.    

"The woman was underneath when the van was clipped by a passing truck," she said.   

She said the elderly woman was  seriously injured in the "horror" highway crash.  

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was treated for a serious head injury and was taken to Mackay Base Hospital by the helicopter crew.   

"We're unsure if the truck struck her or the force of the truck hit the caravan," she said.    

A male patient was also taken to hospital as a precaution. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were still on scene and traffic continued to be impacted.

A woman was seriously injured after her caravan was clipped by a passing truck on the Bruce Highway near Waverley Creek, St Lawrence. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
A woman was seriously injured after her caravan was clipped by a passing truck on the Bruce Highway near Waverley Creek, St Lawrence. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

 

UPDATE 1.50PM: PARAMEDICS are treating one person for head injuries following a highway crash between a pedestrian and a truck. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was understood one person, of unknown age and gender, was injured in the St Lawrence crash at 12.35pm.   

It is understood a caravan pulled over to the side of the highway, and a person was outside the vehicle when they were clipped by a passing truck.    

The QAS spokeswoman said it was initially reported the person was trapped underneath the truck, but that was incorrect.   

"They are conscious, awake and breathing," she said.   

She said paramedics were treating the patient for head injuries, and a rescue helicopter crew was en route to the scene. 

She said another person involved in the crash was uninjured. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said ambulance crews had arrived at the St Lawrence crash which was initially reported at 12.35pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said ambulance crews had arrived at the St Lawrence crash which was initially reported at 12.35pm.

INITIAL 12.50PM: A RESCUE helicopter has been deployed after a truck and a caravan crashed on the Bruce Highway, 160km south of Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics had arrived at the St Lawrence crash which was initially reported at 12.35pm.

He said two people were being assessed, but was unable to confirm their injuries.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said a helicopter was heading to the St Lawrence crash.

 

A Transport and Main Roads alert reported that all lanes of the highway were blocked.

mackay mackay crash qas. queensland ambulance service racq cq resuce st lawrence st lawrence crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Drivers unharmed in North Rocky crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Drivers unharmed in North Rocky crash

        Breaking A second crash also occured just a short distance away from the original site.

        • 10th Nov 2020 1:10 PM
        Former Rocky jockey in strife over text message

        Premium Content Former Rocky jockey in strife over text message

        News Stewards said strong consideration had to be given to the “potentially pernicious...

        Assassins on target in CQ Battle Royale 6

        Premium Content Assassins on target in CQ Battle Royale 6

        Sport GALLERY: ‘We just had one of those days where everything went right.’

        Rep honours for CQ Centurions’ fantastic five

        Premium Content Rep honours for CQ Centurions’ fantastic five

        Cricket Selection comes at the end of closely contested North Queensland Zone...