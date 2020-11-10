'Horror' crash: Elderly woman in serious condition

A woman was seriously injured after her caravan was clipped by a passing truck on the Bruce Highway near Waverley Creek, St Lawrence. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

UPDATE 2.50PM: A WOMAN was lying under a caravan repairing a flat tyre off the Bruce Highway when her vehicle was hit by a passing truck.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the couple had pulled over near the Waverly Creek rest area, at St Lawrence, to fix the tyre.

"The woman was underneath when the van was clipped by a passing truck," she said.

She said the elderly woman was seriously injured in the "horror" highway crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was treated for a serious head injury and was taken to Mackay Base Hospital by the helicopter crew.

"We're unsure if the truck struck her or the force of the truck hit the caravan," she said.

A male patient was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were still on scene and traffic continued to be impacted.

UPDATE 1.50PM: PARAMEDICS are treating one person for head injuries following a highway crash between a pedestrian and a truck.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was understood one person, of unknown age and gender, was injured in the St Lawrence crash at 12.35pm.

It is understood a caravan pulled over to the side of the highway, and a person was outside the vehicle when they were clipped by a passing truck.

The QAS spokeswoman said it was initially reported the person was trapped underneath the truck, but that was incorrect.

"They are conscious, awake and breathing," she said.

She said paramedics were treating the patient for head injuries, and a rescue helicopter crew was en route to the scene.

She said another person involved in the crash was uninjured.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said ambulance crews had arrived at the St Lawrence crash which was initially reported at 12.35pm.

INITIAL 12.50PM: A RESCUE helicopter has been deployed after a truck and a caravan crashed on the Bruce Highway, 160km south of Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics had arrived at the St Lawrence crash which was initially reported at 12.35pm.

He said two people were being assessed, but was unable to confirm their injuries.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said a helicopter was heading to the St Lawrence crash.

#RACQ #CQRescue has now been tasked to an accident on the Bruce Highway near Clairview between a truck and caravan. More to come. pic.twitter.com/tSMykp2ToC — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) November 10, 2020

A Transport and Main Roads alert reported that all lanes of the highway were blocked.