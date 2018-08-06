Menu
Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Biloela on Monday after a caravan pulled out in front of oncoming traffic.
Breaking

Caravan causes three-car pile up at CQ intersection

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Aug 2018 1:27 PM

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a crash in Central Queensland where a caravan pulled out in front of busy traffic.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews attended the crash at the intersection of Dawson and Burnett Hwy, Biloela where a caravan and two cars were involved.

It is believed the caravan, being towed by a car, pulled out into oncoming traffic at the intersection around 1.15pm, resulting in the crash.

One of the vehicles hit a traffic light pole at the intersection and the lights are not working.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also been called to the scene as a car is leaking a "substance".

Queensland Police Service are also on scene.

All people involved in the incident are out of the vehicles and paramedics did not transport anybody to hospital.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

