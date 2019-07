Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash on the Leichhardt Hwy near Westwood.

A CARAVAN being towed by a car has flipped on the Leichhardt Hwy near Westwood this afternoon.

Emergency services are on the way to the scene after they were called about 3.02pm.

There were no entrapments, but the vehicle and trailer are still on the road blocking half of the highway.