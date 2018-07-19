Caravan hanging off embankment on CQ range

A 22-year old male was sent to Proserpine Hosptial with a knee injury after a single vehicle roll-over.

UPDATE 12.53PM: Reports suggest the man who was in the 4WD when the caravan jack knifed has driven off and no longer needs help.

Emergency services called off the job and are no longer attending the scene.

INITIAL: A CARAVAN attached to a 4WD is reportedly hanging over an embankment in Central Queensland.

It's believed the caravan has jack knifed on either the Razor Back Rd between Kabra and Bouldercombe or on the Mt Morgan Range.

A man is believed to still be in the 4WD attached to the caravan and does not understand what is happening as he is reportedly a foreigner.

Emergency services are currently trying to find the man and caravan.