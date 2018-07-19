Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year old male was sent to Proserpine Hosptial with a knee injury after a single vehicle roll-over.
A 22-year old male was sent to Proserpine Hosptial with a knee injury after a single vehicle roll-over. Paul Donaldson
Breaking

Caravan hanging off embankment on CQ range

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
19th Jul 2018 12:55 PM

UPDATE 12.53PM: Reports suggest the man who was in the 4WD when the caravan jack knifed has driven off and no longer needs help.

Emergency services called off the job and are no longer attending the scene.

INITIAL: A CARAVAN attached to a 4WD is reportedly hanging over an embankment in Central Queensland.

It's believed the caravan has jack knifed on either the Razor Back Rd between Kabra and Bouldercombe or on the Mt Morgan Range.

A man is believed to still be in the 4WD attached to the caravan and does not understand what is happening as he is reportedly a foreigner.

Emergency services are currently trying to find the man and caravan.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    premium_icon 2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    Sport 400 competitors chase share of more than $250,000 in cash, trophies

    Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    premium_icon Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    Travel It would be Australia's only regional film studios

    Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    premium_icon Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    Business Residents are happy with the result but an appeal could be lodged

    Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    premium_icon Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    Council News Carer helping someone with a disability was slugged for a ride

    Local Partners