Caravan loses wheel, causes heavy delays on Bruce Hwy
UPDATE 12pm: TRAFFIC is now moving freely on the busy stretch of road after a caravan and car caused delays this morning.
INITIAL STORY: HEAVY traffic is banking up in North Rockhampton this morning after a caravan lost a tyre in the middle of the busy stretch of road.
Witnesses on scene reported the caravan, which was being towed by a car was stopped in the middle of the south-bound lane on Yaamba Rd, near the CQUniveristy entrance from around 8am.
Motorists also stated the caravan appeared to have a missing tyre on the back-left side.
Queensland Police Service were on scene putting in traffic controls.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted.
More to come.