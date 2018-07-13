Menu
Caravan loses wheel, causes heavy delays on Bruce Hwy

Shayla Bulloch
12th Jul 2018 8:24 AM

UPDATE 12pm: TRAFFIC is now moving freely on the busy stretch of road after a caravan and car caused delays this morning.

INITIAL STORY: HEAVY traffic is banking up in North Rockhampton this morning after a caravan lost a tyre in the middle of the busy stretch of road.

Witnesses on scene reported the caravan, which was being towed by a car was stopped in the middle of the south-bound lane on Yaamba Rd, near the CQUniveristy entrance from around 8am.

 

Motorists also stated the caravan appeared to have a missing tyre on the back-left side.

Queensland Police Service were on scene putting in traffic controls.

 

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted.

More to come.

