Card thief spends up big

IT likely wasn't fuel, but the full details of what a thief blew hundreds of dollars on at a service station with a stolen credit card was not revealed when he went to court this week.

Temptation obviously got the better of Damain Currie when he found a lost credit card on the ground.

His subsequent shopping spree racked up a $759 bill.

Appearing in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, Damain Edward Currie, 32, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to 10 charges including stealing; four counts of fraud; evading a train fare at Booval; and possession of a knife in public.

Prosecutor sergeant Chris O'Neill said police came across Currie at 10.30pm in the car park at the Racecourse Hotel and found him with a knife.

Currie said he used the knife to cut oranges.

He also had a syringe in his pocket.

In an incident on a train on September 27 Currie kept walking away from officers until he reached the final carriage. He had no ticket to travel.

When searched had four capped syringes.

Sgt O'Neill said a man had used his mother's credit card with her approval to buy fuel at 11pm on August 21 from a 7-Eleven service station.

The next day the Bank of Queensland contacted the woman, advising of fraudulent card transactions.

CCTV footage of the transactions identified Currie.

Currie later told police he came across the card on the ground and purchased items at the same service station.

Sgt O'Neill said he also spent $90.45 at Coles Riverlink, $73.05 at Woolworths, and $423 at Caltex Ipswich.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Currie has 12 pages of criminal history.

She said he was sentenced for fraud offences on November 30, 2017, then reoffended within seven months.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Currie previously served 74 days custody, before being allowed parole in February.

Mr Hoskin said Currie had never previously been sentenced to probation.

Currie had grown up in Chinchilla with his schooling ending at Grade 7 when he was excluded from a Murri school.

He then turned to alcohol and drug use.

Mr Hoskin said the trigger for his relapse had been the anniversary of his brother's death; "that day troubles him".

Mr Hoskin said he was staying clean and really needed to get away from drugs. Ms Ho adjourned his part-heard sentence to November 14.