Cardi B says marriage split isn’t ‘fake’

Cardi B has slammed critics who say she's faking her split from rapper Offset for the sake of publicity.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to say that she "really hates" that people are accusing her of using her relationship for attention.

"I've been seeing a lot of people say that my relationship was fake. B****, there's certain things called love," she said, according to People magazine.

"People do fall in love," she wrote. "Like my relationship was never fake. I met this n****, he was on my a**, I gave him a chance and we fell in love with each other.

The union between Cardi B and Offset didn’t last. Picture: AP

"But we never did anything for publicity, b***h. You think I got f***in' pregnant, could have ruined my career for f***in' publicity," she added.

The rapper, however, seemed pretty sanguine about the split.

"I learned a lot," she said. "I ain't really know much about the music industry and you know my husband helped me. He made me wiser.

"He let me open my eyes to a lot of things, and even though we are not together anymore, I learned a lot."

Cardi B took to Instagram to slam the haters. Picture: Instagram

Her video came just hours after her estranged husband broke his silence over their split, amid reports he was trying to win her back after rumours circulated that he had cheated.

"F**k, y'all I miss Cardi," Offset, 26, wrote on Twitter.

Cardi also said that 2018 was an incredible year professionally but difficult personally.

"You know, I feel like I got critiqued the most this year, my pregnancy, it was just extremely emotional, and I feel like a lot of bitches was trying me from left to right," she shared, adding that the "pressure" to work meant she put her career before everyone else.

Cardi B and Offset have a daughter, Kulture. Picture: Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"I just put my work before everything and everybody and it's always gonna be like that," she said. "Now that I have s**t I ain't never gonna let it go."

Following news of the breakup, Offset's alleged mistress, Summer Bunni, issued an emotional apology to Cardi.

"I feel ashamed. You know like growing up it's a lot, but I'm just coming from me to Cardi B and to like her fans … these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home," she said in a video, posted on TMZ.

Cardi B and Offset made up a hip-hop mega couple. Picture: AP

- with the New York Post