Career change for popular CQ Capras figure

TOUGH DECISION: Krystal Cook has left the CQ Capras after six years and taken up a position with Ergon. Picture: File.

KRYSTAL Cook has left the CQ Capras but plans to stay involved with the organisation that launched her working career.

The 24 year old spent six years with the club, working her way up from an administrative role to that of operations manager.

She said it was not easy to leave and it was the impact of COVID-19 on the club’s operations that ultimately forced her hand.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve probably ever had to do because I’d been there since I was 18,” Krystal said.

“I will never forget the people I have met, what I have learnt and how I have grown.

“I am forever grateful to Peter (White) who, in one of his first acts as CEO nearly three years ago, was to make me operations manager.

“For him to have that faith in me and believe in me and could see what I was capable of was wonderful.”

Krystal said her time at the Capras had helped her realise she was capable of doing anything she put her mind to.

“It taught me to have faith in myself; that I could get through it and do it,” she said.

Krystal said it was a little surreal reporting to her now job at the Ergon call centre.

“I nearly took the wrong street,” she joked.

“I’ve loved my time at the Capras and I plan to still be involved in some way.”

White said Krystal was a valuable employee and a highly regarded member of the club.

“She was fantastic for us. She just got the job done and nothing was too much trouble,” he said.

“We hope she will stay connected with the club, it’s been a big part of her life for the past six years.”

The four QRL competitions in which Capras teams compete were cancelled in March due to the pandemic, and White said it could be several months before the club knew whether or not they could replace Krystal.

“We’re waiting on the NRL to advise the QRL and ourselves what funding will be available for next year’s competition,” he said.

“We’re in limbo somewhat. We don’t know what the funding model will look like and therefore what staffing level and competition format will be at this stage.”