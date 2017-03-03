34°
Career change: From building houses to building bodies

Michelle Gately
| 4th Mar 2017 7:00 AM
GETTING FIT: Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning's Shaun Housman is celebrating the gym's third year in business by moving out of the construction industy and into full-time training.
GETTING FIT: Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning's Shaun Housman is celebrating the gym's third year in business by moving out of the construction industy and into full-time training. Allan Reinikka ROK030317agym1

WHEN Shaun and Nadene Housman couldn't find a gym willing to take on their training sessions, they took matters into their own hands.

The couple came full circle in opening their own gym, housing Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning in the building where they first met.

The Alexandra St site was home to The Body Shop until about 2005, when it was turned into an office.

When Shaun and Nadene decided to open the business in 2014, they had to demolish the interior office layout and bring in a suite of new equipment including some custom made for powerlifting and strongman training.

Both were juggling full-time jobs outside the business at the time.

Shaun was averaging 140 hours a week, starting at 4am in his construction job and working at the gym from 4pm knock-off to 8pm closing, before doing paperwork at home.

This year he decided to leave the industry he had worked in since 14 to devote himself to Scrutiny full-time.

Staff members of Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning Shaun Housman, Joel Keating and Jarrod Earle try out the Synrgy 360 during the 2014 opening of the gym.
Staff members of Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning Shaun Housman, Joel Keating and Jarrod Earle try out the Synrgy 360 during the 2014 opening of the gym. Contributed photo

It's a decision which has eased some of the pressure for Shaun.

"Doing something you love full time is definitely better than other jobs,” he said.

"For me it's awesome to be able to do something I love.

"Training people is something we really, really enjoy.

"We can focus on what we wanted to do three years ago.

"What we planned on doing at the start, we're actually starting to implement now.”

This includes a new training series offering personalised programs for all fitness levels.

Shaun said the business had been lucky to attract several elite athletes, including Australian and world record holders, triathletes and swimmers.

But the focus has always been on creating a family-friendly environment where everyone would feel comfortable training despite their fitness.

Jarrod Earle competing in the strongman event at Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning's Tropical Event.
Jarrod Earle competing in the strongman event at Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning's Tropical Event. Madeline McDonald

"Anyone from an elite athlete to a complete beginner can come and train together and not feel intimidated or scared,” Shaun said.

"There are some really big guys in here, but they're some of the friendliest.

"We provide a bridge from physio to the field or back to work right through to full sports performance.

"If you want to go and compete at top end sport, we do all that as well.”

Shaun also works with paraplegic, quadriplegic and cerebral palsy clients and said getting feedback from them, or seeing them achieve a new goal, was one of the greatest rewards of the business.

Stuff that we take for granted, just basic movement, you see someone for the first time start to use their left hand and that's it's pretty cool,” he said.

In the past three years, Shaun said there had been plenty of lessons to learn.

Working two jobs, Shaun's biggest challenge was perfecting his time management.

Interacting with clients and learning how to make the gym work for them was another lesson Shaun had learnt.

Get involved:

  • What: Celebrate Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning's third birthday
  • Where: 57 Alexandra St, Park Avenue
  • When: 8am to 1pm,Saturday March 11
  • 8.30am: Strongman theme session
  • 9.30am: Lorna Jane fashion parade
  • 10am: CQ Physio release demonstration
Topics:  body building fitness fitness and health gym gym classes weight lifting

