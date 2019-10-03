Career crim tried to steal CCTV

A CAREER criminal who broke into a small Capricorn Coast business, stole one CCTV camera and smashed another, was lectured about the impacts of such crimes were having on small businesses.

Damon Matthew James Tait, 38, has a 14 page criminal record with almost 60 burglary-related convictions, at least five car thefts and many drug offences. He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 24 to a group of offences from August.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Tait attended the Two Sisters Coffee Bar on Matthew Flinders Dr, Cooee Bay, about 4.50am on August 15 in a red hatchback and damaged the front window before entering the shop, dislodging one CCTV camera and smashing another.

He said the owner of the business and confronted Tait who took off in the vehicle and was later located by police.

Tait was found in possession of 1.7g marijuana on August 16 and claimed he found it on the floor, picking it up before children grabbed it.

After intercepting a vehicle Tait was a passenger in along the Capricorn Highway, police found him in possession of two Viagra tablets, 24 anti inflammatory prescription tablets and 1.5g of marijuana.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the facts of the Two Sisters break in suggested it was very planned crime of a small business, arriving armed with an item to access the business.

“Small businesses have a great difficulty combating people like yourself from breaking in to their business and stealing from them,” he said.

Mr Clarke ordered Tait to a 22-months prison head sentence, parole release on March 26, 2020, a $300 fine and convictions recorded.