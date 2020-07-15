Career criminal poses as cop to swindle money

Warren Charles Jamieson represented himself to be a police officer in order to obtain $550 from a member of the public.

A CAREER criminal, who has spent about 40 years behind bars, was sentenced to a further two years jail for pretending to be a police officer to obtain money from a member of the public.

Warren Charles Jamieson, 62, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to one count of fraud.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said on August 25, 2012, at Rockhampton, Jamieson represented himself to be a police officer in order to obtain $550 from a member of the public.

Mr Fox said it was a serious example of fraud and a serious breach of public trust.

He said Jamieson had committed offences for almost all of his life.

“He is what can be described as a career criminal in the sense he has committed offences consistently and seriously throughout his life,” Mr Fox said.

“There is only a small amount of time he has spent outside of custody in his adult life.”

He said Jamieson was serving 43 years, 11 months and 9 days’ jail and was the subject of that period until 2028.

He said Jamieson had also spent 284 days on remand.

Jamieson’s lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client kept getting knocked back when he would apply for parole.

“He has spent 40 years of his 43 years of adult life in custody,” she said.

“He is an example of someone who is institutionalised and upon release would need some guidance in the community.”

She said her client would help younger men going into the prison and assist them.

However, she said he hadn’t completed any courses in his time spent in custody.

“He has kept his nose clean and minded his own business,” she said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was sad to hear how much time Jamieson had spent in prison.

“However, when looking at your criminal history it is clear why,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“You’re the only person who can decide if you spend the remainder of your life outside or back in an institution where you have spent so much time.

“You are old enough to know which steps you need to take.”

Jamieson was sentenced to two years’ jail, to be served concurrently with an existing term. Parole eligibility was set for July 13, 2020, and he was ordered to pay $550 restitution.

A criminal conviction was recorded.