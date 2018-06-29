Career criminal stabbed inmate in back of skull

GLIMPSE INSIDE: Media took a rare tour of the Capricorn Correctional Centre at Etna Creek outside Rockhampton.

A CAREER criminal found guilty of stabbing a fellow prisoner in the head had endured a disrupted and stressed childhood due to his father receiving injuries from a motorbike accident, a court heard.

Martin Leigh Hyatt was sentenced to three years and three months prison for the vicious assault after a jury found him guilty of the attack at the Capricornia Correctional Centre in 2013.

Clinton David Williams sustained a wound about 5cm in diameter and mildly deep, with "blood shooting from the wound” from an arterial bleed after the assault.

He was flown to Brisbane where he underwent emergency surgery, having a titanium plate and screws inserted to reattach the bone to the skull.

During the trial, Mr Williams told the court he saw Hyatt with another prisoner about 2.30pm that day and approached Hyatt for a chat about an alleged debt and a former girlfriend before he was moved into a protection area.

He said Hyatt accused him of bashing his former girlfriend during their four-month affair, which Williams denied.

The pair met on the prison oval 15 minutes later where the discussion continued and the assault occurred.

During sentencing this week, defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand described a childhood home environment free of drugs, alcohol and domestic violence, but disrupted and stressed because of his father sustaining lifelong injuries in a motorbike accident.

Hyatt's parents separated about a year later when he was eight years old.

Hyatt started drinking alcohol at 11, smoked cannabis at 12 and by 13 he'd moved onto methamphetamines and injecting speed regularly.

The court heard Hyatt completed Year 9 at Townsville High School and Year 10 in juvenile detention.

The court heard that due to his extensive traffic history littered with unlicensed and disqualified driving offences, Hyatt was only eligible to apply for a driver's license for the first time in his life in January this year at the age of 33.

Hyatt will be eligible to apply for parole on May 21 next year