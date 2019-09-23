Menu
Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

Career criminal throws stash out window to avoid detection

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
23rd Sep 2019 7:00 AM
POLICE watched as marijuana was thrown out the window of a house when they went to visit Wayne Michael Ryan, 56, who pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one of contravening police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police visited the Wood St residence on June 28 when they saw a clip seal bag of marijuana fly out a window.

When Ryan was arrested on September 16 on an outstanding warrant and was found in possession of 0.75g marijuana and 0.5g methamphetamines after he ran from police, only stopping when a taser was presented.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said his client had spent most of the past 30 years in jail and now cared for his former wife who is a paraplegic and chronically ill.

“This is the first year he has been free from prison,” Mr Blackburn said.

The court heard Ryan’s criminal history included a nine-year prison term for trafficking drugs, convictions for assault occasioning bodily harm and escape lawful custody.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Ryan to a six-month prison term with parole release on November 15, to pay a $250 fine and convictions recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

