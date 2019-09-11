Career in hospitality

21-YEAR-OLD Bae Elliott was among the group of eager applicants lining up in the hopes to secure employment at Rockhampton’s Carl’s Jr.

Bae saw the advertisement for the fast food chain and deicded to apply as it was a “huge opportunity with an added career advatange”.

Bae has been looking to get into the hospitality industry and figured this would be a good start.

Last year, he secured a contract working at the Army barracks with 2000 soldiers.

“It was very interesting and very fun,” Bae said.

Keen to get a job, Bae think he would be suitable as he works better in a fast paced environment.

While he hasn’t ever had a Carl’s Jr burger, he is keen to have a taste.

“I am excited for it to open it up and give it a try,” Bae said.