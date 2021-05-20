Six hundred people attended the Careers Expo, held at CQUniversity's Emerald Campus on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Choosing a future career path can be a difficult decision for some, but the Emerald Careers Expo has highlighted the possibilities available.

Six hundred people attended the Careers Expo, held at CQUniversity’s Emerald Campus on Friday, May 14.

The expo attracted Year 10, 11 and 12 students from Emerald State High School, Marist College Emerald, Capella State High School, Longreach State High School and Blackwater State High School, along with the general public.

Year 11 student Drew Ferguson said attending the Emerald Careers Expo opened up possibilities for him.

“I’ve known for a while now what I want to do when I leave school, but the expo exposed me to the different paths I can take to achieve this,” he said.

“It also gave me the chance to investigate not only my study options, but also what student accommodation is available.

“For me, it was well worth attending.”

Attendees obtained information from 26 exhibitors, including universities, retail, mining, hospitality, defence forces, health, agriculture and technology sectors.

CQUniversity associate vice president Rockhampton and Central Highlands Regions Kim Harrington said the expo was well received by exhibitors and attendees alike.

“The Careers Expo gave exposure to potential career and study pathways that may not have been previously realised,” she said.

“For others, it helped confirm they are on the right track to achieving their goals.

“It was a wonderful event. To see so many people flocking to our campus to learn more about their options was inspiring. The feedback we have received has been extremely positive.”

Originally published as Careers expo opens up new pathways for CQ students