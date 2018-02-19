Careers fair opens new options for Rocky students

MOLLY Hartley, Gemma Roug and Tahlia Kiraly were among the dozens of senior students who today got a little more direction for their future career paths.

The Rockhampton State High School students spent time talking to training organisations and employers about their future prospects as part of the school's inaugural careers fair.

The trio said they had a few ideas of future careers, but the expo had highlighted some different options including the possibility of apprenticeships and traineeships.

Gemma said she had "no idea” what she wanted to do after finishing school, but seeing more options was "really helpful”.

Samantha Sinclair organised the expo and said feedback had been positive, with the school already planning to make it an annual event.

Ms Sinclair coordinates Rockhampton State High School's Further Education, Employment and Training (FEET) First Program Coordinator, focused on providing the students with employment and education options beyond the classroom.

The program has been running for 20 years, but Ms Sinclair said this was the first expo the school had hosted which allowed senior students to speak with employers and businesses.

Alongside the careers fair, students were also given specific presentations from lawyers, the Department of Education, CQ Health, Queensland Police Service and Rockhampton Regional Council.

There were about 20 stalls presenting information for students including the Defence Force, Ergon Energy, CQUniversity and Hastings Deering.

Ms Sinclair said it was important for senior students to get as much information as possible to help shape their future.